Pattern Shift: Humid air and showers return

Now looking ahead towards the weekend, clouds, rain, and mid 80s will be consistent for daytime highs in your forecast. Overnight low readings will be mild due to the clouds and humid air holding us into the lower 70s. This makes for good tomato producing weather. We cannot rule out an occasional pop-up thunderstorm embedded in these passing showers. This becomes our new change in our weather pattern. Clearly when we begin to see disturbances in the northern Gulf of Mexico it brings in more humid unstable air this time of year.

