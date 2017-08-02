Oklahoma Sooners fans have incredible replica cake at wedding

WFLA Staff Published: Updated:
(Source: Carly Farmer of CJF Photography)

NORMAN, Okla. (WFLA) – Two Oklahoma Sooners fans had an incredible cake at their wedding.

(Source: Carly Farmer of CJF Photography)

The Frosted Art Bakery & Studio in Dallas made Caddie Proctor and Samuel Cox a 150-pound replica cake of Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium for their wedding.

Proctor and Cox met after an Oklahoma University versus Iowa game in 2013. They both attended the school.

The scoreboard on the cake reflects the score of the game.

Carly Farmer of CJF Photography shared the incredible photos of the cake with News Channel 8.

The happy couple is currently on their honeymoon in Thailand.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s