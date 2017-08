Related Coverage CPD seeks help to find local man missing for more than a week

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms to News 3 that a missing man’s body has been found off Tignor Drive Wednesday night.

The missing man has been identified as 54-year-old Elijah Edge.

As News 3 has reported, Edge was last seen on July 18 in the area around 10th street and 6th Avenue.