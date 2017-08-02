iPhone cases recalled after liquid glitter causes burns, blisters

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A company has recalled more than a quarter-million liquid glitter iPhone cases after two dozen people reported the cases cracked and leaked and the mixture irritated, blistered or burned their skin.

The recall involves all MixBin Electronics liquid glitter mobile phone cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7.

The cases contain liquid and glitter that are floating in the plastic case.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says one person reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn. Another reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.

The cases were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, and Victoria’s Secret from October 2015 through June 2017 for between $15 and $65.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cases and contact MixBin Electronics for a full refund.