CSU police arrest man connected to series of campus thefts

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man connected to several thefts on the Columbus State University campus has been arrested.

According to a release from CSU police, 39-year-old Steven Carson has been charged by the CSU Police Department with two counts of financial transaction card theft, three counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of theft by taking.

Carson is not a student or employee of Columbus State. CSU police also say Carson faces additional charges from other law enforcement agencies in Georgia and Alabama.

Back in July, CSU police posted photographs of Carson on its Facebook page, and in less than 24 hours, more than 13,000 people responded with information that helped identify the suspect. “I am grateful for the community’s assistance in this issue, and appreciate the hard work of our investigative team on this case,” said CSU Police Chief Mark Lott.