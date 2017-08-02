California man sentenced for sexual assault on Ft. Benning

Related Coverage California man pleads guilty to sexual assault case that occurred on Ft. Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Los Angeles man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 11 years in Federal prison for assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse.

According to a release, 60-year-old Alberto Islas entered a guilty plea to the charge on January 3, 2017. Evidence showed that on September 25, 2016, Islas obtained ammunition at a Columbus shooting range for a firearm he had possessed for 17 years, but for which he had never bought ammunition until that day, according to Islas’ statement to agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Later that night, Islas confronted his victim at her Ft. Benning residence with the loaded firearm and forced her to perform sexual acts over the next two hours. During the ordeal the victim was able to send a message to a third-party, who contacted base authorities. Islas was arrested by Military Police and the firearm was recovered.

The case was investigated by the Columbus office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Benning Criminal Investigation Division (CID). Assistant United States Attorney Melvin E. Hyde, Jr. is handling the prosecution for the Government.