Thousands prepare to roll through the Valley for 17th annual National Night Out

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Tuesday, August 1 thousands will gather in communities all over Georgia and Alabama for the 17th annual National Night Out event.

Officers across the Chattahoochee Valley use national night out as a way to join forces with the communities they serve to fight crime and raise awareness on crime prevention.

The event also encourages the partnership between neighborhood watch groups and law enforcement.

This community wide event is open to the public.

To participate, you are asked to meet at the Columbus Civic Center starting at 5 p.m. and the convoy will leave at 6 p.m.

Each convoy will stop in different neighborhoods throughout the city!