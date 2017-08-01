Phenix City Police issue warrant in weekend murder, suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Phenix City Police say a man is wanted in a weekend murder on 8th St. Police issued a warrant for Stephen Montez Williams Monday.

Police believe Williams, 42, shot Quoyai Shorter Friday night around 11:45 p.m. Shorter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities warn people to be on the lookout for a 2003 red Ford Expedition with the Alabama Tag 57AG438. Police say Williams could be driving this vehicle, and he could be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should call Phenix City Police at (334) 448-2837.