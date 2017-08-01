Organizers prepare for upcoming 2nd annual Labor Day Classic 10K

The 2nd annual Labor Day Classic 10K is on its way back into the Chattahoochee Valley and organizers hope to make it a staple event for the community.

Tuesday’s News 3 Midday Community Watch is joined by Terry Bell, Owner of Headquarter Nissan, and Billy Holbrook with MercyMed of Columbus. Headquarter Nissan is sponsoring the event alongside Big Dog Running Co.

The 10K will begin at Headquarter Nissan at 1725 Whittlesey Road and end at Big Dog Running Co. at 1200 Broadway. Proceeds from the charity race will benefit MercyMed, a healthcare provider dedicated to offering affordable, quality primary healthcare for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the underserved in Columbus.

Bell also says anyone who registers for the race will be entered for a chance to win a new Nissan Titan!

Sign up to run in the Labor Day Classic 10K here.