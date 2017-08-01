One more pleasant day then scattered showers & storms

Another pleasant forecast on tap for Tuesday. Starting off cool this morning in the mid to upper 60s and warming to the lower 90s by the afternoon. Dry air still dominates our area – keeping humidity and dewpoints low. Wednesday is similar as well with no chance of storm, but humidity is on the rise.

By Thursday a warm front will try to lift from the south – triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday. More scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the rest of the weekend as a cold front tries to make its way through the region by Saturday before stalling our Sunday – bringing plenty of rain, but not drier, cooler air this time around.

TRACKING TROPICAL STORM EMILY: Emily made landfall south of Tampa Monday morning and quickly downgraded to a Tropical Depression. It brought several inches of rain and winds from 35 to 45 mph to central Florida yesterday. Emily will continue to move over Florida today and head farther northeast into the Atlantic. It will be far enough east of the United States that it will not post any risk to us. Find the latest information from the National Hurricane Center here.