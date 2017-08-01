Motorcyclist dies in Sunday crash on Lee Road 379

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama state troopers say a Salem man lost his life after his motorcycle crashed into a car Sunday night.

A press release says 34-year-old Dontae Torrez Floyd was killed when his motorcycle collided with a Dodge Charger around 8:40 p.m. on Lee Road 379 near the intersection with Lee Road 249. The accident was about one mile north of Phenix City.

Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers confirm the Dodge driver was not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.