Local beauty salon giving back to students in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. — School is less than a week away and one local hair salon is doing everything in its power to make sure students have the supplies they’ll need to be successful.

The Back to School Bash Supply Drive has kicked off at Worth the Creation Salon.

Jasper Worth, the Salon Owner says she wants to make sure students and their parents don’t have to worry as they head back to school.

We all know back to school shopping can become pricey, which is why this Columbus hair salon is stepping in to help dozens of students across the valley.

The Owner of Worth the Creation Salon says she wants to give back because she know how hard it can be.

The salon isn’t just giving away school supplies, but also money to assist a high school senior in need.

Worth is encouraging students to write an essay on why they feel they deserve the money and one winner will receive money towards their senior dues.

On Saturday between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can stop by Worth the Creation Salon and donate school supplies or money.

If you know a high school student who’s interested in winning money towards their senior dues click here.