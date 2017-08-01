LaGrange Police Department receives prestigious accreditation honors

LaGRANGE, Ga-The LaGrange Police Department celebrates achievement and recognition of excellence that ranks in it among law enforcement’s elite.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies awarded the department international accreditation for a seventh time, along with accreditation with excellence. Law enforcement and city leaders received the award over the weekend in Providence, Rhode Island.

Of 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the country, only 1,000 of them achieve the accreditation, and only 10% of those receive it with excellence.

LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar says his department’s commitment to openness and fairness played a huge role in the department winning the award consecutively since 1999.

The LaGrange Police Department received international attention earlier this year for publicly apologizing to the African-American community for the police involvement in the 1940 lynching of Austin Callaway.

