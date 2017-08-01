Police seek local 16-year-old girl missing two months

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help Tuesday to find 16-year-old Kyara Belardo.

Kyara was last seen in the area of Yellow Pine Drive back on June 1. She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants and a red hoodie.

She is 5’4″ tall and weights between 124 and 135 pounds. Kyara has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Kyara Belardo’s whereabouts please call 911. You can also contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.