Police seek local 16-year-old girl missing two months

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help Tuesday to find 16-year-old Kyara Belardo.

Kyara was last seen in the area of Yellow Pine Drive back on June 1. She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants and a red hoodie.

She is 5’4″ tall and weights between 124 and 135 pounds. Kyara has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Kyara Belardo’s whereabouts please call 911. You can also contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s