Carnival extends contract to base cruise ship in Mobile

This undated file photo provided by Carnival Corp. shows the 710-passenger Adonia ship. Starting in May 2016, Carnival Corp., plans to offer trips from Miami to Cuba, the company announced Tuesday, July 7, 2015. The trips will be through its new brand, fathom, which focuses on trips where passengers sail to a destination in order to volunteer there. The week-long cruises will be aboard the Adonia, which had previously been part of the companys United Kingdom brand, P&O Cruises. (Carnival Corporation via AP, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line is extending its contract to base a cruise ship on the Alabama coast in Mobile.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the Miami-based company is extending its deal to sail from Mobile through December 2018. That means the city won’t endure a repeat of 2011, when the company ended service from Mobile.

Carnival currently offers four- and five-day cruises aboard the 855-foot Fantasy from the Alabama Cruise Terminal.

The company’s original 13-month contract to operate in Mobile would have ended in December.

