Braves call up 20-year-old infielder Ozzie Albies

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves have called up infielder Ozzie Albies, one of the team’s top prospects, to make his major league debut.

Albies will be in uniform when another top prospect, right-hander Lucas Sims, also makes his debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Sims was the team’s first-round pick in 2012.

The 20-year-old Albies, a native of Curacao, hit .285 with nine homers, 41 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. He started in 82 games at second base and 14 games at shortstop and was the team’s only representative in the All-Star Futures Game.

The Braves expect Albies at second base and rookie Dansby Swanson at shortstop as their middle-infield combination of the future. Swanson was sent down to Gwinnett on Thursday after hitting .213 with Atlanta.

