30 arrests, 1 pound of meth seized after drug bust in north Georgia

TOCCOA, Ga. (WSPA) – Thirty people have been issued arrest warrants after a traffic stop led to a drug trafficking sting over the weekend, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Throughout the weekend, the Appalachian Drug Enforcement Office, along with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Toccoa Police Department, executed 10 search warrants and 30 arrest warrants, according to a news release.

The arrest warrants were for members, suppliers, and customers of Donna Beard and Amber Null’s drug trafficking organization, the release says.

One pound of methamphetamine, $38,600, and numerous firearms were seized.

The warrants came after Brandon Davidson and Jody Higgins were pulled over before delivering meth to Beard and Null.

During an eight-month investigation, this drug-trafficking organization distributed multiple kilograms of meth in north Georgia.

Here is a list of the thirty people who have been issued an arrest warrant:

Luke Norton, 28

Brandon Davidson, 33

Jody Higgins, 27

Amber Null, 26

Thomas Devin Wade Jarrell, 27

Donna Beard, 44

Tammy Williams, 51

Cindy Mooney, 42

Lisa “Butterfly” Smith, 35

Colby Null, 49

Health Garland, 41

Timmy Thompson, 58

Seth Scroggs, 27

Marvin Hayes, 39

Bo Gunn, 24

Doug Dodd, 52

Juan Tellez, 24

Amanda Mae Collins, 36

James Wooten, 33

Jennifer Chambers, 44

Kimberly Smith, 43

Thomas Clifford Burnette, 53

Robert Nathan, 39

Mason Durham, 28

Melissa Ivester Burnette, 48

Raymond Mooney, 45

Tony Mooney, 20

Steven Walker, 26

Kim York, 51