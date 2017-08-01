1 dead in late night LaGrange house fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Fire Department confirms one person is dead after a late Monday night house fire in the 1000 block of Dunson Street.

A press release says the victim was trapped in the blaze that started around 10:30 p.m. One other person was inside and was able to escape with a dog.

The statement goes on to say firefighters arrived at 10:35 p.m. and were able to pull the victim from the house, but they were pronounced dead on the scene. Three dogs, one cat, and a bird also perished in the fire.

The other home occupant was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries and released.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the LaGrange Fire and Police Departments.