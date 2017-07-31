Six Flags closes down iconic “Georgia Cyclone” roller coaster

AUSTELL, Ga.– This weekend six flags closed down the Georgia Cyclone roller coaster which has given nearly 8.7 million rides since 1990.

In a story you’ll only see on three News 3’s Ashley Lewis shows us what took place on Sunday, just hours before its final ride.

On Sunday, hundreds of thrill seekers lined up, waiting anxiously to ride the coaster for the last time.

If you’ve ever been to Six Flags you’ve seen or heard of the Georgia Cyclone roller coaster.

The wooden roller coaster opened in 1990 as a spitting image of the legendary Coney Island Cyclone.

The Georgia Cyclone is nearly 100 feet tall and reaches speeds of 50 miles per hour.

Trent Turner the Six Flags over Georgia Marketing Director said, “Every iconic coaster at some point in its life gets a little old, gets a little shaky and it’s time for us to retire the Georgia Cyclone so that we can bring something even better in. Some people are sad because it was their first ride with their kids and their wife or maybe a first date, but there’s a lot of people who are excited for what might be coming.”

Six flags PR teams haven’t told us what will take its place, but they did say they plan preserving the woods that has been used as the rides foundation for the last 26 years.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada.