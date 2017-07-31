LaGrange High School football player dies Sunday

LAGRANGE, Ga. – Troup County officials are remembering the life of a LaGrange High School student. Troup County Director of Public Relations Yolanda Stephen tells News 3 Nar’Quevious Tucker passed away Sunday.

Tucker is listed as a freshman Tackle and Defensive Tackle for the LaGrange High School football team. He was scheduled to graduate in 2021.

News 3 has reached out to the Troup County Coroner’s Office and Troup County School System. However, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Stephen says due to FERPA, the school system cannot provide any identifying student information.

Troup County Schools and LaGrange College issued the following statement to News 3 Monday:

“We extend our prayers and deepest sympathy to Nar’Quevious Tucker’s family, friends, and LHS football teammates. The Troup County School System and LaGrange College communities are all deeply saddened by this loss.” – Troup County School System and LaGrange College

