City tears down apartments near the spiderweb

Columbus, Ga. — Columbus is weaving together a plan to cut down on congestion at the so-called “spiderweb.”

Some drivers are stuck waiting as long as 20 minutes for a train to pass through the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Illges road.

For more than 15 years people have waited in traffic or tried to find other routes to avoid getting stopped by a passing train.

The city has taken the next step in alleviating this problem but it could come at the cost to local businesses.

Demolition has begun on the old apartment buildings off Illges Road.

It’s part of the city’s project to put a bridge over the Norfolk Southern Rail Line.

“I have to call ahead and tell them I’m going to be a little late,” Columbus resident Michael McDougal said.

Columbus’ Director of Planning Rick Jones understands his frustration.

“It just clogs the whole system up in terms of trying to move traffic through that area more than anything else,” Jones said.

McDougal has sat in that traffic before while taking his granddaughter to school.

“It’s a real hassle during school time because of the school lanes and having to try to re-route and then traffic all the way up and down Buena Vista and down Martin Luther King. It’s a real hassle,” McDougal said.

It’s a problem Jones wants to fix as soon as possible.

“They don’t have to worry about trying to get across the railroad track and at the same time not infringing or impacting the railroad from that vantage point either so they can make that continuous movement with their traffic,” Jones said.

But the project will have an impact on other local businesses, including Gaber Gibson’s barber shop.

Jones says Gibson’s business, along with a few others, must be torn down for the project.

“The only thing I’m asking for is a fair price and everything for my business,” Gibson said.

Gibson’s says taking the apartments down has hurt the shop he’s run for 21 years.

“You’ve got I don’t know how many apartments up there but you’re losing 50 to 100 clients,” he said.

Rick Jones also said the owner of the apartments is finding alternate housing for those who were displaced.