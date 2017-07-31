Auburn police investigating Sunday night homicide

By Published: Updated:

AUBURN, Ala–The Auburn Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Auburn police say they were called to the scene at the 500 block of Foster Street at 9:45 Sunday night. They found the 24-year-old victim laying in a grassy field behind an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics attempted to treat the victim at the scene,but he unfortunately passed away. Lee County Coroner Chief Deputy Gene Manning pronounced the victim dead at 11:10 p.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, will be sent to Montgomery for autopsy.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Auburn Police at (334) 501-3100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s