Auburn police investigating Sunday night homicide

AUBURN, Ala–The Auburn Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Auburn police say they were called to the scene at the 500 block of Foster Street at 9:45 Sunday night. They found the 24-year-old victim laying in a grassy field behind an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics attempted to treat the victim at the scene,but he unfortunately passed away. Lee County Coroner Chief Deputy Gene Manning pronounced the victim dead at 11:10 p.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, will be sent to Montgomery for autopsy.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Auburn Police at (334) 501-3100.