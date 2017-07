PRATTVILLE, AL–The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Prattville Police Department are searching for a missing child.

8-year-old Avery Niles Williams was last seen Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the area of Candle Stick Park in Prattville, Alabama.

Williams was wearing green camouflage pants, an orange shirt and black shoes. The child is 4’8’’ tall and weighs 65 lbs.

If you have seen Avery Williams please call Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.