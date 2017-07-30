JD Davis Elementary enforces uniform policy for upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, GA- JD Davis Elementary has had a uniform policy for quite some time, but with new leadership the school says they are taking a different approach in making sure students are dressed appropriately.

“They are professionals in training and part of that is dressing professionally so we’re wanting all of our students to be in uniform every single day even the very first day.” Leslie Parks, Guidance Counselor

Students are allowed to wear shorts, pants, skirts, skorts, and jumpers, however they must be navy or khaki.

Shirts should have a collar and are to be red, light blue, or green.

On non-uniform days students should wear spirit shirts. That’s only on non uniform days.

One parent says she agrees with the enforcement of the school uniform policy.

“I support the school’s effort with the uniforms because you know what you don’t have to get up in the morning and try to worry about what your child is going to put on. You already know what your child is expected to wear.” Janice Hawkins, Parent

Parents can purchase uniforms at Walmart, Kohls, and Old Navy.