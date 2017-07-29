Tuskegee girl reported missing, believed to be taken by non-custodial mother

MACON COUNTY, Ala. – The Macon County, Ala. Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a girl last seen around 5/4c Saturday afternoon.

Authorities believe 9-year-old Neisha Howard may be with her biological mother Jerlean Octavia Scott and an unknown white female. Scott does not currently have custody of Neisha, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers say Neisha may be on the way to the Clearwater, Florida area.

Neisha is from Tuskegee, stands about five feet tall and weighs around 90 lbs. Scott is 36 years old, stands about 5’5″ tall, and weighs around 130 lbs.

Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a red SUV with a Florida tag. Anyone with information about where Neisha might be should contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 334-727-2500.