Teen killed Friday night in Phenix City deadly shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Phenix City Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a teenager Friday night. Police tell News 3 officers found Quoyai Shorter shot in the chest on 8th St. at 11:45 Friday night.

Shorter, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene. Family and friends say Shorter was getting ready to enter his second year of college.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are hazy at this time. But Phenix City Police are now asking anyone with information in this deadly shooting to call them at 334-298-0611.