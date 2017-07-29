Teen killed Friday night in Phenix City deadly shooting

By Published:
Phenix City Police are looking for the person who shot Quoyai Shorter Friday night on 8th St.
Phenix City Police are looking for the person who shot Quoyai Shorter Friday night on 8th St.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Phenix City Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a teenager Friday night. Police tell News 3 officers found Quoyai Shorter shot in the chest on 8th St. at 11:45 Friday night.

Shorter, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene. Family and friends say Shorter was getting ready to enter his second year of college.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are hazy at this time. But Phenix City Police are now asking anyone with information in this deadly shooting to call them at 334-298-0611.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s