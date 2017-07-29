Pleasant weather continues, but not for much longer

Pleasant weather starts off the work week. Cooler, less humid mornings in the upper 60s lead to sunny afternoons in the upper 80s through Tuesday. Some more clouds move in Wednesday, but rain chances remain slim to none.

By Thursday, a warm from will lift through the area – increasing humidity and rain chances. A cold front will try to move through Saturday but looks to stall out. Either way, scattered showers and storms are likely Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures remain in the upper 60s/lower 70s for morning lows and upper 80s for afternoon highs. By Thursday, an increase in moisture will have feeling more muggy and back to what we’re used to for August