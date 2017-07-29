MONDAY: Lower humidity, below-average temperatures to begin the week

By Published: Updated:

Cooler, drier air move has moved in behind a front. Mornings start off less humid, cooler and clear with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the next couple of days. Afternoons will be sunny and feel better with highs a little below average in the upper 80s. These nice conditions will last through mid week then we start of focus our attention on another frontal system set to move into the region by the weekend. Rain chances increase at the end of the week and for the upcoming weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s