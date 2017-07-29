MONDAY: Lower humidity, below-average temperatures to begin the week

Cooler, drier air move has moved in behind a front. Mornings start off less humid, cooler and clear with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the next couple of days. Afternoons will be sunny and feel better with highs a little below average in the upper 80s. These nice conditions will last through mid week then we start of focus our attention on another frontal system set to move into the region by the weekend. Rain chances increase at the end of the week and for the upcoming weekend.

