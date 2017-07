Cooler, drier air move in behind a cold front that brought showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Mornings start off less humid, cooler and clear with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoons will be sunny and feel better with highs a little below average in the upper 80s. These nice conditions will last through Wednesday. By the end of the work week rain chances increase ahead of another cold front that will move through this coming Saturday.

