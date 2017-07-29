Davis Elementary holds book giveaway for students

COLUMBUS, GA- JD Davis Elementary celebrated back to school with a supply giveaway Saturday

Parents, students, and teachers were able to build relationships before the upcoming school year.

Principal Aetavia Williams says each student attending JD Davis received free books.

Davis says reading will play a big role in educating students this year.

“We looked at the data we realized that reading and vocabulary was one of our deficits so we’re going to be pushing in this year and focusing heavily on literacy and all content areas, and of course writing across every content area.” Aetavia Williams, Principal JD Davis Elementary

JD Davis and all Muscogee County schools start back Monday August 7th.