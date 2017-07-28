Weekend Cold Front

Another hot day with temperatures in the 90s will give way to a weekend of changing weather. A cold front on the march from the nation’s midsection will affect our weather in several ways: first will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms ahead of the boundary, most likely tonight and during the first part of Saturday. The other effect will be a drop in temperatures and humidity behind the front, which will be most noticeable starting Sunday morning as dew points fall into the 60s.

The front is likely to pass through Columbus Sunday afternoon and is expected to continue to push southward, eventually winding up in the Gulf just offshore. The evolving upper pattern will work to keep the return of Gulf moisture mostly away from our area, ensuring that we can enjoy seasonably warm midsummer weather through much of next week to close out July and move into August, and without the high humidity levels we’ve experienced over the past month or more.

