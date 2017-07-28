Trump to speak Friday on illegal immigration, violent crime crackdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Long Island to tout his administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and violent crime.

He’s set to speak Friday afternoon at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, New York, close to where the ultra-violent street gang MS-13 has committed a string of gruesome murders, including the massacre of four young men in April in a Central Islip park.

Trump also is expected to continue his tough talk on immigration and urge Congress to dedicate more funding to border enforcement and faster deportations.

Trump has made cracking down on MS-13 a top priority of his administration. The gang is infamous for its violent tactics, including torturing victims and hacking them with machetes.