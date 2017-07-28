Trump to speak Friday on illegal immigration, violent crime crackdown

By Published:
Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Long Island to tout his administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and violent crime.

He’s set to speak Friday afternoon at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, New York, close to where the ultra-violent street gang MS-13 has committed a string of gruesome murders, including the massacre of four young men in April in a Central Islip park.

Trump also is expected to continue his tough talk on immigration and urge Congress to dedicate more funding to border enforcement and faster deportations.

Trump has made cracking down on MS-13 a top priority of his administration. The gang is infamous for its violent tactics, including torturing victims and hacking them with machetes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s