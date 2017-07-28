Trump names John Kelly to replace Reince Priebus as Chief of Staff

Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

That means Reince Priebus is out.

Trump tweeted: “I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.”

Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump tweeted that Kelly “has been a true star of my administration.”

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and “dedication to his country.”

