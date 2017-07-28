Tractor trailer full of trash flips over on Highway 280 West

By Published: Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Police are working to direct traffic around an overturned tractor trailer on U.S. 280 West late Friday morning.

A News 3 reporter on the scene says the trailer full of trash flipped over around 11 a.m. just past mile marker 115 near the J.R. Allen Parkway exit ramp.

Traffic is moving but all lanes except one are blocked as police work to clear the area.

Phenix City police confirm the driver was not hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s