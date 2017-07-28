Tractor trailer full of trash flips over on Highway 280 West

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Police are working to direct traffic around an overturned tractor trailer on U.S. 280 West late Friday morning.

A News 3 reporter on the scene says the trailer full of trash flipped over around 11 a.m. just past mile marker 115 near the J.R. Allen Parkway exit ramp.

Traffic is moving but all lanes except one are blocked as police work to clear the area.

Phenix City police confirm the driver was not hurt in the crash.

