Smiths Station Baptist Church prepares for back to school give away

SMITHS STATION, ALA- Smiths Station Baptist Church considers it’s their duty to make sure they help each child have a better school year.

That’s why with the help from church members they will be able to give away at least 700 book bags with supplies to grade school children all across Smiths Station.

“There are a lot of people who lit up when the found out we were giving away free school supplies, so the need is definitely there But the bigger need and what we really are putting in there is also information about the gospel so it’s two things going on here giving away what people need materialistically and what people need spiritually.” Sawyer Whitaker, Youth Pastor Smiths Station Baptist

The church says each child will be able to pick his or her favorite color and receive the appropriate book bag depending on his or her grade level.

Even organizers say there will be free food, haircuts, and a bounce house for kids.

The event runs from 6:00-8:30 P.M eastern time at the church.

School supplies are first come first serve.