BAXLEY, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is reviewing the death of an inmate at a county jail.

A statement issued by the agency says Kelsey Jerome Rayner was found dead in his cell at the Appling County Jail on Wednesday night.

Authorities say Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton asked the GBI to investigate soon after Rayner was found.

Rayner’s body was taken to the Savannah office of the GBI medical examiner for an autopsy.