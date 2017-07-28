Police arrest suspect in Benning Drive shooting

Related Coverage Man suffers gunshot wound to the leg after incident on Benning Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A suspect is behind Muscogee County Jail bars after police say he shot at a man three times on Benning Drive, injuring him in his leg.

Columbus police confirm 22-year-old Tyrone Fennell faces two counts of aggravated assault with a gun.

In a story you saw First on 3, the victim, 50-year-old Ernest Davis, was found limping on Benning Drive near the Frank Chester Community Center around 8:55 p.m. Thursday night.

A police report says Davis told officers he had been approached by three men near the intersection with Victory Drive. He says when he refused to give the group of men money, one man took out a gun and started shooting at him. The report says after Davis was hurt, the suspects took off through the Dorothy Height Elementary School grounds.

Officers in the area were on the lookout for suspects matching the assailants descriptions, when they spotted Fennell and gave chase. Police were able to catch Fennell in the Arbor-Point Apartment Homes. Davis later positively identified Fennell as the man who shot him.

Police also say they were called to the Taco Bell on Victory Drive a short time later when another victim reported their car suffered gunshot damage. Officers say they brought that victim to where they were holding the suspect Fennell and he was again identified as the person who fired towards the car.

The report goes on to say the additional two suspects were caught hiding in the bushes at Dorothy Height Elementary School. After bringing all three men to police headquarters and extensive questioning, Fennell was placed under arrest. There are no charges for the other two men.

Fennell will appear in court at 2 p.m. on August 1.