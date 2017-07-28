PAWS Humane offers free adoptions Friday to save overcrowded at animal control

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local animal shelter offers free adoptions Friday in an effort to make space for dogs and cats at risk at Columbus Animal Care and Control.

PAWS Humane says the animal control center took in 16 animals Thursday, filling its facility to capacity. To avoid as many euthanizations as possible, PAWS announces all pet adoptions will be free on Friday until 6 p.m.

The no-kill shelter says it hopes to make enough space to alleviate the pressure at Columbus Animal Control.

The adoption special is effective for all cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies.

PAWS Humane is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA 31907.

Call 706-565-0035 for more information, and visit PAWS Humane online to see the list of adoptable animals.