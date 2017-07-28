Kinetic Credit Union gives back to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga.–Kinetic Credit Union collected dozens of items to give back to local agencies and members of the law enforcement community.

It was Christmas in July for several local agencies that received a variety of donations, including school supplies, children’s clothing, non-perishable foods, teddy bears and blessing bags.

Dozens of Kinetic employees came together bearing gifts in the form of donations.

Orchard View, Feeding the Valley, Santa’s Castle, The Homeless Resource Network, Valley Rescue, Girls Inc., Sara Spano, and Neighbor Works were the recipients.

The credit union also donated cubby bears to the Russell County Sheriff’s Department and those bears will be placed in the arms of children during emergency situations.