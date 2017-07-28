Former Lee County deputy sentenced to 20 years for child porn

WRBL Staff Published:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — A former Lee County deputy will spend 20 years in Federal prison for receipt and possession of child pornography. There is no parole in the Federal system.

Kevin Taylor was arrested by state agents back in August of 2016 when a 10-year-old victim reported Taylor touched her and took inappropriate pictures of her.

Evidence indicates Taylor used a cell phone to take pictures and videos. Investigators believe he’d been collecting child porn for 11 years.

Taylor was immediately fired as a deputy. We’ve learned prior to the investigation, Taylor had applied for a position as a school resource officer.

 

