Emergency plans in place for nuclear strike

WRBL Staff Published:

HONALULU, Hawaii — People in Hawaii are keeping a close eye on news about North Korea.

It’s now the first state to announce a public campaign urging people to prepare for a nuclear attack.

In the event of a nuclear emergency, key government officials have a safe place to operate in a bunker beneath a dormant volcano.

Emergency officials believe the majority of the population would survive an initial explosion, what they need to be prepared for is the nuclear fall out and to stay inside for up to two week.

