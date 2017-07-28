Disruptive weather then a welcomed change

The main impact again would be a few isolated storms are damaging wind, small hail, and plenty of lightning. The overnight low will dip to 76° and a west breeze 5 to15mph. Still with a few showers, with temperatures pushing near 90 and afternoon storms obviously holding some readings down so but these temperatures certainly coming down it’s associate with this front as you can see in you for select forecast to see if you isolated showers and storms strong south and east.

Upper 60s the next several days for morning lows and highs near 90 consistently with mostly sunny skies. We will introduce showers back into the forecast by mid-week but rather disorganized at this time and we need to look at this as we get closer.

Look for temperatures creeping back up just about average; and a pleasant second half of this weekend coming up. Hope you all can come out to our Ronald McDonald 5K and 1K inaugural run. And back to school bash at Rigdon Park. Be mindful of the weather changes in the afternoon but it should not keep you away from the early morning activity and for the afternoon. Love to see a drop off and help out these kids.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast