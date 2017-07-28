CPD seeks help to find local man missing for more than a week

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Special Victim’s Unit asks for your help finding a man who has been missing for more than a week.

A press release says 54-year-old Elijah Edge was last seen on July 18 in the area around 10th Street and 6th Avenue. Officers say they do not have an accurate description for the clothes Edge was last seen in; however he is a black man weighing 180 pounds and stands 5’6″ tall.

If you have any information on Elijah Edge’s whereabouts please contact 911 or CPD Special Victim’s Unit at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 653-3449.

