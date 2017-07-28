CPD seeks help to find local man missing for more than a week

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Special Victim’s Unit asks for your help finding a man who has been missing for more than a week.

A press release says 54-year-old Elijah Edge was last seen on July 18 in the area around 10th Street and 6th Avenue. Officers say they do not have an accurate description for the clothes Edge was last seen in; however he is a black man weighing 180 pounds and stands 5’6″ tall.

If you have any information on Elijah Edge’s whereabouts please contact 911 or CPD Special Victim’s Unit at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 653-3449.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s