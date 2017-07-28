CPD confirms missing truck belonging to Meloy Drive murder victim found

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police confirm a missing truck that once belonged to a woman found murdered on Meloy Drive has now been found.

Lieutenant Greg Touchberry tells News 3 the bronze 2011 four-door Ford F-150 was found outside of Columbus and contributed to police efforts to issue an arrest warrant for the victim’s live-in boyfriend, 42-year-old Cory Hill.

As News 3 reported, 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd was found shot and killed in the home she shared with Hill back on July 17. Police initially did not name Hill as a suspect and put out a search for him in the interest of his safety.

An arrest warrant issued Wednesday names Hill as the prime suspect and says community members should regard him armed and dangerous. He was last seen in the Dawson, Georgia area.

Touchberry says he cannot confirm how or where the truck was found. However, he says the vehicle has since been processed and returned to Ruby Lloyd’s family.

Anyone with information on Hill or his current whereabouts is urged to call Columbus Police Sgt. Dan Lyon at 706-225-4422 or email him dlyon@columbusga.org.