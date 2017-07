COLUMBUS, Ga. — Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley tells News 3 that bones were found in the backyard of a home in the 1800 block of Warm Springs Road.

Worley says the bones were bigger than dog bones and pretty good-sized bones for a human, but they could quite possibly be of a deer.

The bones will be sent to the Crime Lab for tests within the week. Results should be back between mid to late next week.