EVENT DATE: Aug 12, 2017

Lake Harding Marina Poker Run presented by Malibu Boats and Singleton Marine will benefit the American Cancer Society. Boat entries will receive 2 cards and each boat can have as many additional hands as they would like for $25 each. Prizes for Poker Run best hands (best 5 cards out of 7 cards drawn) and raffle will be awarded! Our goal is to have a fun filled day and help raise funds to fight cancer. Click the link below to register now!