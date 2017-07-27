Weekend Changes Coming

Summer heat has a couple more days left before a cold front will bring rain and eventually a moderation in both temperatures and humidity. Temperatures today and Friday are likely to reach the mid 90s again, accompanied by dew points in the 70s that will yield a heat index near or above 100 for several hours each afternoon.

A cold front stretching through the Midwest is forecast to slowly move south, accompanied by extensive shower and thunderstorm activity today and tonight well north of us. This system will pick up speed on Friday, and by late in the day could help trigger thunderstorms out ahead of the front as it moves into our area. By Saturday morning the front will be moving close to Columbus and we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day.

With the front likely to pass sometime late Saturday, slightly cooler and less humid air will be able to take over much of the area on Sunday, which will lead to a pleasant change in our weather to begin next week, featuring slightly below normal highs and lows and a bit less humidity. Highs may only reach the upper 80s even with sunshine, and morning lows could dip into the 60s several mornings.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast