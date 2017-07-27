Police: Alabama mother fatally shot by son in murder-suicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Investigators are searching for a motive in an Alabama murder-suicide that left a mother and her son dead.

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit assistant commander Capt. Kip Hart told the Tuscaloosa News that 71-year-old Mona Mathews Gordon was fatally shot through her car window by her son while attempting to leave her residence late Tuesday. The shooter, 42-year-old Ryan David Matthews, then went to the side of the house and took his own life.

Police were called to the home at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on a welfare check, and the two were found dead.

Investigators say the same weapon was used in both deaths. They did not release the names of the victims Wednesday, because they were unable to notify a family member.