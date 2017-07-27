Pacelli football adds former NFL player and Viking to head coach this season

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Pacelli high school is seeing a new head coach in Mark Legree. And the former Pacelli Viking and NFL player says he is ready to take over and shake things up.

“It means a lot because this is my home… I never thought I would be back here, especially to be the head coach. I’m incredibly blessed and I’m happy that they have faith in me to try to lead this team. I’m trying to get us back to how we were when I actually played here,” says Legree.

Coach Legree has a leg up because he knows these kids pretty well after serving as the assistant coach last year. Players like Justin Bates say that by itself goes a long way.

“You could communicate with him a lot more than with a new coach coming in. So it just felt a lot more natural,” says the senior linebacker

Last year the Vikings only won one game and coach Legree says that is not what the expectations are this year.

“A hard working, determined team. We are going to compete this year. It’s not going to be like it was last year, I promise you that. We’re going to win a lot more games and we are looking forward to Brookstone this year,” said Legree.

Fans will be able to see that when the vikings will host Mount De Seales in their first regular game of the season.