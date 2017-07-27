New scam targeting Georgia Power customers

ATLANTA – A new scam emerging where criminals sell Federal Reserve Bank routing numbers to customers with instructions to use the routing numbers to pay utility and other bills from nonexistent accounts.

According to a news release from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta: Federal Reserve routing numbers are used for sorting and processing payments between banks.

Any video, text, email, phone call, flyer, or website that describes how to pay bills using a Federal Reserve Bank routing number or using an account at the Federal Reserve Bank is a scam.

Georgia Power’s system may initially accept a Federal Reserve Bank routing number to process a payment, the payment will eventually be rejected and the customer’s account could be subject to additional late fees or possibly disconnection.

Georgia Power lists some reminders to help avoid common scams and fraud.

Georgia Power will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone.

Employees are not sent into the field to collect payment in person and will not ask a customer to pay anywhere other than a business office or Authorized Payment Location.

Delete all emails that demand immediate payment or personal information or that are from a company that is not Georgia Power.

If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding payment to avoid disconnection, they should contact the company’s 24-hour customer service line at 888-660-5890.